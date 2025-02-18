Pakistan battles twin viral outbreaks, doctors warn against antibiotic misuse as cases surge

LAHORE/KARACHI: A widespread viral outbreak has gripped Punjab over the past month, with reports suggesting its spread across the country. Medical experts warn that this illness is distinct from the typical seasonal flu, marked by its rapid onset and prolonged symptoms.

Meanwhile, Karachi is witnessing an alarming rise in flu cases, with health officials confirming an outbreak of H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu. The growing number of infections in both regions has prompted heightened concerns among healthcare professionals and the public alike.

The viral illness affecting Punjab is characterized by a sudden onset of symptoms. Patients typically experience high-grade fever between 101–103°F, which lasts for one to two days before subsiding.

However, what has particularly alarmed doctors is the persistent cough, which lingers far longer than the fever and causes significant discomfort. Many patients have also reported body aches, headaches, a runny nose, and, in some cases, diarrhea.

The prolonged cough has left both physicians and patients frustrated, but specialists emphasize that this is a post-infectious cough syndrome, a common occurrence following viral infections.

As this illness continues to spread, doctors are urging the public to understand that antibiotics are not the solution. This infection is viral in nature, and antibiotics, which target bacteria, have no effect on viruses. Prescribing or consuming antibiotics unnecessarily will not speed up recovery or alleviate symptoms. Instead, misuse of antibiotics contributes to a much larger global crisis—antibiotic resistance, which makes bacterial infections harder to treat and poses a serious public health threat.

Doctors across Punjab are discouraging the prescription of antibiotics for this viral infection. Instead, they recommend supportive treatments such as nebulization, antihistamines, expectorants, and steam inhalation to ease symptoms. Patients are advised to stay hydrated, get adequate rest, and use over-the-counter medications for fever and pain relief when necessary. Proper management and patience are key, as most cases resolve without complications.

However, medical professionals warn that in certain situations, immediate medical attention is required. If a patient experiences persistent high fever lasting more than seven days, severe breathing difficulties, or chest pain, they should seek urgent medical care. Additionally, if symptoms initially improve but then worsen again, it could indicate a secondary bacterial infection that requires further evaluation.

Experts also caution against the unnecessary use of prophylactic antibiotics, even in cases where a cough persists for 10–14 days or when fever has lasted for a week or less. Overuse of antibiotics in these cases does more harm than good, increasing the risk of resistance and unnecessary side effects.

Meanwhile, Karachi is grappling with a sharp increase in flu cases, prompting the Sindh Health Department to issue an official alert. Reports suggest that H1N1 influenza, previously referred to as swine flu, is spreading at an unusual intensity this season, affecting entire families in many cases. While influenza outbreaks occur annually during winter, this year’s spread has been described as more aggressive, raising further concerns among healthcare officials.

In response, the Sindh Health Department has directed district health officers, public hospital administrators, and relevant authorities to take immediate containment measures. All suspected and confirmed cases must be reported without delay, and hospitals have been instructed to implement strict infection control protocols. Medical personnel are being provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, and public awareness campaigns are being launched to emphasize the importance of preventive measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and getting vaccinated.

Globally, this year’s influenza season has been more severe, with experts attributing the rise in cases to poor vaccine coverage and slight shifts in the virus strain that naturally occur each year. These changes may have contributed to a higher infection rate and stronger symptoms.

As these outbreaks continue to spread across Pakistan, health professionals stress the importance of public awareness and responsible medical practices. Doctors must prioritize evidence-based treatment, avoid unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, and educate patients about proper viral illness management.

At the same time, individuals must understand the importance of prevention, timely medical consultation, and trust in healthcare guidance. By working together, Pakistan can mitigate the impact of these outbreaks and prevent further public health crises in the coming weeks.