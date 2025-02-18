Pak-Turkiye bilateral relations

Historical brotherly Islamic relations between Turkiye and Pakistan were deliberated at some length and duly highlighted, further promoted and strengthened during the recent important visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with a high-level delegation. The visit took place in connection with the 7th session of the Pakistan- Turkiye High-level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad. The Council session was jointly chaired by the Turkish President and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. After positive deliberations, Pakistan and Turkey signed a joint declaration aiming at further deepening, diversifying and institutionalizing the bilateral relations between the two countries. The visiting distinguished Turkish President and PM Shehbaz Sharif also had fruitful interactions.

Besides religious, cultural and historical ties which bind the two countries, both are also facing more or less similar territorial challenges. Pakistan was facing a territorial challenge for over seven and five decades in Indian-Occupied Kashmir territory from India, while Turkiye was facing such a challenge over Cyprus from Greece also since 1974.

During their in-depth interaction, Turkish President Erdogan and PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to further strengthen the prevailing cooperation between the two countries, further enhancing the bilateral trade volume to $ 5 billion, aiming to further deepen their ties across multiple sectors with strong focus on defense, economy and national stability as well as science, education and health sectors.

The Pakistani and Turkish leaders while addressing a joint press conference following their meetings reiterated their determination to fight terrorism acknowledging the menace as a common enemy. The host PM stated that their bilateral discussions had touched upon crucial issues like strategic and defence cooperation, and the signing of a number of agreements including one for the development of a special economic zone by a Turkish firm.

Besides the joint declaration marking the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the leaders also witnessed signing of as many as 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), cooperation agreements and protocols in various sectors which aimed at strengthening the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye. Mr Sharif availed the opportunity to emphatically state on the occasion that Pakistan would work quite speedily and strongly to turn these MoUs, Agreements and Protocols into reality the earliest possible. These pertained to initiatives for digitalization, verification of trade certificates, enhancing industrial property cooperation exchange of military personnel for cultural purposes and cooperation in air force electronic warfare, furthering cooperation between Turkish Aerospace Industries and Pakistan Naval Research and Development Institute, promoting halal trade and legal metrology infrastructure, making strides in the agriculture, focusing on hydrocarbons, energy transition, and mining cooperation as well on public relations, communications and religious services.

The visit of President Erdogan and his free and frank deliberations with Pakistani leaders was bound to further strengthen, deepen and promote brotherly relations between the two countries and in fact was ample proof that Turkiye was a dependable partner and the Turkish people sincerely loved and respected the people of Pakistan. It was worth mentioning here that relations between both the brotherly countries have witnessed a further boost of mutual benefits in various areas and sectors under the leadership of President Erdogan

President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan and solidarity with the people of Kashmir emphasizing the need for a referendum on the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and also thanked Pakistan for the support in Turkiye’s cause regarding Northern Cyprus and its joint efforts at the UN and OIC in advocating for Palestinian rights. He reiterated his country’s support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds Sharif as its capital which was also pointedly emphasized by the PM during the bilateral deliberations.

The host PM had also praised President Erdogan as a respected leader within the Muslim world for his steadfast positions on critical issues including Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with Turkiye in combating terrorism. Further, he also called on the Afghan government to play its due role in eliminating this shared threat.

The visiting distinguished guest also had a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari who called for stronger trade, economic and cultural ties as well as in defence, tourism, and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefits of both the brotherly countries.

This was the second meeting between President Erdogan and President Zardari within a matter of a few days. The two Presidents had earlier met briefly in Istanbul during President Zardari’s stopover while in transit from Beijing, China, to Lisbon, Portugal, to condole the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan with his son Prince Rahim.

Such high level frequent contacts of the top leadership augurs well for both Turkiye and Pakistan and mutual benefits of their people.