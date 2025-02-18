Muridke man dies due to lack of rabies vaccine as dog bite cases rise

MURIDKE: A man who was bitten by a dog 20 days ago succumbed to his injuries at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Muridke due to the unavailability of the rabies vaccine.

The victim, identified as Amir Shahzad, was critically injured in the attack. Local residents voiced concerns over the alarming number of dog bite incidents, revealing that 14 people were bitten in a single day. However, they said THQ Hospital lacked the necessary vaccines to provide immediate treatment.

According to residents, the poison from the dog bite remained in Shahzad’s body, affecting his mental state before his death. They urged authorities to ensure the availability of vaccines and take urgent steps to control the rising number of dog attacks in the area.

In a separate incident, a pet dog was shot dead and another critically injured in the village of Mohammad Alir Buzdar, Mirpur Mathelo, Dherki.

The owner of the dogs, Qurban Leghari, accused a man named Sudhir of shooting them without provocation. He claimed the dogs were kept for security purposes and termed the killing an act of cruelty.

However, Sudhir defended his actions, alleging that several children in the area had been bitten by the dogs and that no action had been taken against the owner. Frustrated by inaction, he said he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Police have registered a case against Sudhir, and an investigation is underway.