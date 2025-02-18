Mild earthquake tremors jolt parts of KP and Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors were felt across several cities in Pakistan, including Peshawar, Swat, Zhob, and nearby areas, on Monday, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes and workplaces in fear.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. The tremors were particularly strong in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar and Swat, but no immediate reports of casualties or damage were confirmed.

In Balochistan’s Zhob district, a separate tremor measuring 4.0 in magnitude was recorded, with the epicenter located 12 kilometers west of Zhob at a depth of 22 kilometers. While the intensity of the quake caused alarm, local officials reported no significant incidents in the area.

This follows a similar earthquake just two days ago, when tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Azad Kashmir. That quake, which had a recorded magnitude of 5.3, was centered in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 220 kilometers.

Residents in affected areas gathered in open spaces and recited prayers, fearing possible aftershocks. Authorities have assured the public that there is no immediate threat but have advised people to remain cautious and follow safety protocols.

Pakistan is located in a seismically active zone, and mild to moderate earthquakes are common in the region.