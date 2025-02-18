Good news coming from every corner except for Adiala jail: CM Maryam

Inaugurates mega projects, including two road projects, Medical College and Children’s Learning Park

NAROWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that PML-N president Nawaz Sharif has rescued the country from hard times, adding that now good news were coming from every corner of the country except Adiala jail.

Addressing a public gathering in Narowal, CM Maryam said, “several attempts were made to topple Nawaz Sharif, but today his brother is in power at the center and his daughter is in power in Punjab province”.

Maryam Nawaz claimed she was serving the people day and night. The CM said she came to the public with a performance of one year. Maryam Nawaz added that she did not wait for five years to visit the people when the elections will be held.

She also took a swipe at Imran Khan’s letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir, saying that Imran Khan was pleading to be released.

Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, penned three “open letters” to the army chief in recent weeks, which he claimed were written “because all democratic avenues had been obstructed”. “They brought the country to the brink of default, but by the grace of God, the economy is now ready to take off,” she said, adding that the PTI worsened the situation with intentions that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not be able to handle it.

She further discussed the government’s support for low-income groups, revealing that loans are being provided to the poor for house construction. Farmers have been issued Kisan cards, and Himmat cards have been given to the disabled to ensure their well-being. She claimed that her government is actively working to empower the youth by increasing scholarships to 50,000, with the distribution of 100,000 laptops on the horizon. “Under our leadership, we are not just talking about youth empowerment. We are taking tangible steps by offering scholarships and providing laptops to students,” she added. Without directly naming Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI government for the economic and security challenges Pakistan faced under their rule.

She continued to state that, contrary to the opposition’s expectations, her government has been able to handle the country’s issues and is moving Pakistan towards progress. Maryam Nawaz also spoke about the ongoing infrastructure projects in Punjab, including the inauguration of various highway construction initiatives in Narowal.

Chief Minister inaugurates mega projects worth billions

The Punjab CM also inaugurated two road sector projects worth Rs2.9 billion and laid the foundation stone of the Narowal Medical College project. She also laid foundation stone of the Children’s Learning Park for Narowal.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of 75-km-long Narowal-Muridke Road Phase II. The 400km of roads will be constructed and repaired in Narowal at a cost of Rs28 billion. She also reiterated the announcement of constructing the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Link Road. The 36-km-long Narowal-Shakargarh road was constructed at a cost of Rs1.6 billion.

The 36-km-long Narowal-Shakargarh road was constructed in a record period of time. Narowal to Muridke Road Phase-1 was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs500 million. Narowal Medical College will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs4.4 billion. Narowal Children’s Learning Park will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs100 million.

The Punjab CM said, “We will achieve the record target of constructing and rehabilitating 11,000km of roads across Punjab at a cost of Rs320 billion.” The Chief Minister was informed in the briefing that the completion of 590 important roads construction and rehabilitation projects are in the final stages. The CM left her chair and appeared on the stage in front of the people. She responded to the slogans of the people by waving her hands.