Chinese community donates Rs.600,000 to rebuild flood-affected school

ISLAMABAD: In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and friendship, the Panda Chamber of Commerce, a Chinese community organization, and the Lahore Chinese School have jointly donated PKR 600,000 to rebuild the facilities at Chah Darkhan Primary School in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab on February 15th.

The donation will fund the construction of two new classrooms and a washroom, with additional support for lighting equipment and school uniforms to follow.

The donation comes as a lifeline for the school, which has been struggling since the devastating floods of 2022. The natural disaster left the school in ruins, forcing its 130 students to study in the open air in harsh conditions.

Chinese community representatives and local officials attend the donation ceremony at Chah Darkhan Primary School in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, photo provided by the Panda Chamber of Commerce

“After the floods, our students had no proper place to learn. This donation will not only provide them with classrooms but also restore their dignity and hope for a better future,” said Javed, the school’s principal, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

The donation ceremony was attended by Cao Ke, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Lahore.

“We encourage more Chinese companies and overseas Chinese to follow this example, working together to help children return to school and achieve educational development, which is key to poverty alleviation and economic growth.”

As part of its ongoing efforts, the Consulate has pledged to take further measures to support out-of-school children in the region, including initiatives to promote education as a tool for poverty reduction and sustainable development.