Bilawal says Pakistan can help ease US-China tensions through diplomacy

LAHORE: Pakistan can play a constructive role in reducing tensions between the United States and China, rather than choosing sides in their global rivalry, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by Deutsche Welle (DW).

He emphasized that Pakistan has historically acted as a diplomatic bridge and would prefer to continue this role rather than being drawn into geopolitical divisions.

“The increasing competition between China and the US has global consequences, and Pakistan has always positioned itself as a bridge builder,” Bilawal said. “We played a crucial role in establishing ties between the two in the past, and we would like to continue serving as a stabilizing force rather than adding to tensions.”

Bilawal also commented on Pakistan’s engagement with the United States under former President Donald Trump, describing him as a “deal maker” who sought opportunities for diplomatic and economic agreements. He suggested that there were areas where Pakistan and the US could find common ground, including regional stability and counterterrorism efforts.

Discussing Pakistan’s ties with India, he noted that Washington’s growing alliance with New Delhi as a counterweight to China was affecting the balance of power in South Asia. He warned that Pakistan would take necessary steps to maintain regional stability.

“If the US is determined to position India as the dominant security player in the region, Pakistan will act to safeguard its strategic interests,” he said. However, he added that both countries should shift focus away from military competition and toward addressing economic and social challenges such as poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal reiterated that Pakistan does not see its relationship with China as an obstacle to working with the US or other global powers. He stressed that while China remains a key economic partner, Pakistan is not looking to isolate itself from the international community.

“It makes sense for us to do business with China, given its steady economic trajectory,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we want to cut ourselves off from the rest of the world.”

His remarks align with Pakistan’s previous foreign policy stance, where the government has repeatedly emphasized that it does not believe in “zero-sum relationships” and seeks to maintain balanced ties with both Washington and Beijing.

Bilawal also addressed the security challenges Pakistan faces, particularly in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. He stated that the power vacuum left behind had strengthened militant groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, which had been significantly weakened before the fall of Kabul.

“Before the Taliban takeover, we were more successful in dismantling terrorist networks within Pakistan than NATO forces were in Afghanistan,” he said.

He stressed that tackling security threats requires a unified political approach within Pakistan before engaging in regional and international counterterrorism strategies.

Commenting on US Vice President JD Vance’s statement that Washington could leverage economic and military power to negotiate with Russia, Bilawal said Pakistan was no stranger to the US prioritizing its own interests.

“The way the US withdrew from Afghanistan—without consulting regional stakeholders—was a clear example of this approach,” he said. “Pakistan, along with others, is now adapting to a changing global order where old norms of diplomacy no longer apply.”