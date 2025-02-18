Babar Azam to open in Champions Trophy, confirms skipper Rizwan

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that Babar Azam will open the innings in the upcoming match against New Zealand, dismissing speculations regarding any change in the batting order.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Rizwan said, “We have not received any information that Babar Azam will not open. The board is satisfied with Babar, and he will continue to open in the future.”

The captain also provided an update on fast bowler Haris Rauf, stating that he is fully fit and bowling with rhythm. “Inshallah, he will play tomorrow’s match,” Rizwan assured.

Expressing confidence in the team’s preparations for the ICC event, Rizwan said the players are determined to deliver strong performances in the Champions Trophy. “Whenever we are considered weak, we win. We are in a learning phase and have worked on our weaknesses after the series against New Zealand. Hopefully, those issues will not arise in tomorrow’s game,” he said.

Addressing concerns about Pakistan’s inconsistency in close matches, Rizwan acknowledged that the team has struggled to close out games but is working to rectify this issue. “The match sometimes slips away in the final moments, and we are focusing on overcoming this weakness,” he said.

The Pakistan skipper emphasized the role of experienced players in crucial matches. “The burden should be more on the senior players. They should take responsibility and perform accordingly,” Rizwan stated, adding that Pakistan has often won matches due to individual brilliance.

He dismissed doubts about the team’s capability, asserting that Pakistan has consistently delivered strong performances at home. “Whenever a team has toured Pakistan, we have produced good results. There should be no doubt about our players’ ability. We are working hard to rectify our mistakes,” he added.

Rizwan also underscored that the team’s ambition extends beyond individual aspirations. “It is not just me or Babar who want to win a trophy—every player shares this dream and is putting in the hard work,” he said.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Rizwan lauded the resilience and dedication of the Pakistani nation. “Our nation is the most hardworking in the world. I have seen other nations, and I firmly believe this. We have hard work at our disposal, and if we continue to put in the effort, success will come, Inshallah,” he remarked.