Sharjeel Memon and Azma Bukhari trade barbs over Sindh, Punjab governance

KARACHI: In a recent war of words, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari exchanged sharp criticisms regarding the law and order situation, as well as ongoing issues surrounding road infrastructure in Pakistan.

Sharjeel Memon accused the Punjab government of politicising the tragic Sehwan accident. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Memon pointed out that despite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ruling at the federal level for an extended period, infrastructure projects like road development had been delayed, attributing it to their incompetence.

The Sindh Minister also criticised Punjab’s Information Minister for making inflammatory remarks, stating that such comments would naturally receive a response. He underscored that Sindh would only speak the truth, not spread falsehoods. Memon pointed out that Sindh is entitled to Rs. 180 billion, which could be used to improve road infrastructure, but lamented that these funds remain blocked by the Supreme Court.

He called for the federal government to either take responsibility for road construction in Sehwan or transfer the task to Sindh.

On the other hand, Azma Bukhari fired back at Memon’s statements, accusing Sindh’s leaders of always becoming defensive when confronted with the truth. She remarked that Sindh politicians often play the provincialism card but fail to acknowledge the federal government’s role in funding major projects in Sindh.

Bukhari also criticised Memon for resorting to personal attacks, particularly referencing the “uncle-niece” comments in political discussions. She asserted that while Punjab had completed major infrastructure projects within a year, Sindh has been struggling with unresolved issues like dysfunctional schools and inadequate public transportation.

Pointing out what she called the Sindh government’s poor performance, Bukhari noted that a party unable to clean Karachi’s streets in 16 years should not lecture others on governance.

She ended her remarks by challenging Memon to visit Lahore, where, according to her, the streets were cleaner and infrastructure better maintained.