PTI to launch anti-government movement after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai has announced that the party will launch a major anti-government movement after Eid, amid rising tensions between ruling coalition partners Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing the ongoing political turmoil, Yousafzai claimed that internal discord between PPP and PML-N signals the imminent downfall of the government, possibly even before Eid.

“PPP and PML-N are publicly blaming each other for poor governance. PPP accuses PML-N of non-performance, while PML-N insists PPP has failed in Sindh. Both are speaking the truth about each other,” Yousafzai stated.

He also blamed the government for rising inflation and worsening security, alleging that both coalition parties are more focused on securing personal benefits rather than addressing the public’s concerns.

Yousafzai revealed that opposition parties are working towards forming a grand alliance that will lead the anti-government movement after Eid. He emphasized that deepening rifts within the coalition could result in the government’s collapse sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, PTI’s internal disciplinary actions continue, following Imran Khan’s decisive move to expel lawmakers who failed to attend the vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

According to party insiders, Khan has instructed senior leadership to issue formal expulsion notifications to all absent members—except Zain Qureshi. He has made it clear that loyalty to the party is non-negotiable, and those absent during such a crucial vote have no place in PTI.

As part of these actions, PTI has begun issuing show-cause notices to absent members. Sources confirm that Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Zain Qureshi were among those who missed the vote. Additionally, Aslam Ghumman, Riaz Fatyana, Miqdar Ali Khan, and Aurangzeb Kachhi had already been served show-cause notices.

With both internal restructuring and an upcoming protest movement, PTI is intensifying its political maneuvering, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with the ruling coalition after Eid.