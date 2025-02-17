Policeman shot dead by terrorists in DI Khan

D I KHAN: A police constable embraced martyrdom on Monday when unidentified terrorists opened fire on him near Kotli Imam Husain area of Dera Ismail Khan.

After receiving the report of the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the area and shifted the dead body of Constable Fazal Shah to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier in December 2024, a cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur was killed on the spot in Kalachi area of DI Khan.

The deceased was the son of Sardar Ismail Khan Gandapur and brother of former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Faridun Khan Gandapur.