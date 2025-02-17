Pakistani authorities, IAEA agree on nuclear technology use to mitigate climate woes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to expand cooperation on the use of nuclear technology to mitigate the impacts of climate change as Chief of the global nuclear watchdog wrapped up his weeklong visit, the Pakistani foreign office said on Sunday.

IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi had arrived in Pakistan this week to hold discussions with key officials, attend seminars and visit a nuclear power generation site.

During his stay in Pakistan, Mr Grossi held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar as well as heads of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

“Discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, particularly on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to mitigate climate change,” the foreign office said in a statement.

The IAEA chief visited the under construction Chashma Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5) along the left embankment of the fast-flowing Indus River in Mianwali.

“He termed Pakistan’s nuclear power generation program as one of the most successful programs in the world,” the foreign office said. “Mr. Grossi also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma.”

Pakistan — home to more than 240 million people — ranks among the nations that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The South Asian country has seen erratic changes in its weather patterns which have led to frequent heat waves, untimely rains, cyclones and droughts in recent years. Scientists have blamed the events on human-driven climate change.

In 2022, devastating floods, blamed on human-driven climate change, killed more than 1,700 Pakistanis, affected another 33 million and caused the country over $30 billion in economic losses.

During his meetings with the PAEC and PNRA chiefs, Grossi was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its contributions in agriculture, health care and energy production.

In Islamabad, the IAEA chief attended the International Conference organized by the Pakistan-chapter of Women in Nuclear Field (WIN-Pakistan) and delivered a keynote address at a seminar on the “Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals,” organized by the think-tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

He also visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL) and inaugurated a new radiopharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance to Pakistan under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.

The IAEA, the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog, promotes the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology worldwide. Pakistan has collaborated with the agency since 1957 and operates a civil nuclear power program under IAEA safeguards.

While Pakistan is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it has voluntary safeguards agreements with the IAEA and actively works to ensure its nuclear facilities comply with international safety standards.