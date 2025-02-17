Official launch of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held at historic Lahore Fort

LAHORE: The official launch of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was held here on Sunday evening with a grand opening ceremony held at the Diwan-e-Aam of the historic Lahore Fort.

Cricket legends, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, and passionate fans gathered to witness the ceremony, which featured a special panel discussion with iconic cricketers reflecting on memorable moments from past tournaments. Their anecdotes and insights delighted the audience, setting the tone for an exciting tournament.

The tournament officially begins on February 19 with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Cricket Stadium, followed by an intense schedule of matches. One of the tournament’s most anticipated moments will be the India vs Pakistan showdown on February 23 in Dubai.

The event highlighted Pakistan’s rich sporting and cultural heritage, kicking off the global cricket celebration that will unfold across several venues, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Dubai.

Against the stunning backdrop of Pakistan’s rich cultural history, the event offered a perfect blend of cricketing excellence and vibrant traditions, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly awaited tournaments in the sport’s history.

The event also honoured the Pakistan squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2017, defeating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final to claim the prestigious trophy.

Music legend Atif Aslam added to the evening’s grandeur by performing the official anthem of the Champions Trophy, while the Pakistan Air Force dazzled attendees with a remarkable fly-past, elevating the sense of occasion to new heights.

Ahead of the tournament, the Indian team has arrived in Dubai, while Bangladesh has begun preparations for their first match. On February 17, Bangladesh will face Pakistan’s Shaheens in a practice match. Additionally, Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in another practice game in Karachi today.