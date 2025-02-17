Malakand University lecturer held for sexually harassing female student

SWAT: A lecturer of University of Malakand, was arrested over allegations of sexually harassing and intimidating a female student, while the management of university has taken strict action and suspended the employee for further proceedings.

According to a first information report (FIR) of the incident filed on February 4, at Levies post Pul Chauki of Malakand district, a girl-student namely Mst (H), a resident of Habitgram reported that she was a student at Malakand University’s Urdu department.

The FIR invoked sections 354, 365B,506, 511and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The victim alleged that a lecturer entered her home on the same day of the incident, forcibly held her hand, and tried to drag her away in front of her family, added that the suspect left after threatening her with “dire consequences” if she refused to marry him.

She further alleged in the FIR that the suspect from Peshawar, has been following her for the past several months, trying to harass and attempting physical assault, claiming that she reported the incident to the university provost.

Reiterating details stated in a press release issued by the university earlier, the management said a meeting of the university’s Anti-Harassment Committee was held, where the victim was personally heard. The committee will formally submit its report with recommendations to the university syndicate for further decisions and emphasized that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and aims to maintain a safe, fair, and transparent educational environment.

“The University of Malakand is committed to ensuring an impartial investigation and the case will be taken to its conclusion in light of all the available evidence,” the press release stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged harassment of a student at Malakand University.

According to an official statement, the committee includes Additional Secretary Administration Asif Rahim and AIG Establishment Central Police Office Sonia Shamroz. The committee will go to the spot and collect evidence and record the statements of the concerned persons.

The Deputy Commissioner and DPO Lower Dir will provide administrative support and cooperation to the investigation committee.

According to the statement, the investigation committee will submit its report within 15 days, while the Vice Chancellor of Malakand University has been directed to provide full cooperation.