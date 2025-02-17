Joint Session: Govt rushes key bills through amid opposition’s protest

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Parliament, originally scheduled for February 18, has been postponed indefinitely, according to an official notification issued on Saturday.

The decision comes after a recent parliamentary session saw an unprecedented legislative push, with four bills passed in just nine minutes amid fierce opposition protests.

In a chaotic 18-minute session, the government managed to table eight bills, approving four while deferring the rest for further discussion. The opposition, primarily led by PTI lawmakers, resorted to loud protests, tearing up copies of the agenda and hurling them in the House. Despite the uproar, they failed to mount substantive resistance to the swift passage of legislation.

Among the key bills approved was the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021, presented by Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, which passed without debate. Similarly, MNA Zahra Wadood Fatemi successfully introduced the National Institute of Technology Bill, while Senator Manzoor Kakar secured approval for the National Excellence Institute Bill. Additionally, the Export Control Act Amendment Bill was swiftly passed.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session, which also saw the postponement of several bills, including the National Commission for Human Rights Amendment Bill, the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan Bill, the National Skills University Bill, and the Federal Urdu University Amendment Bill. These bills were initially set for discussion in the next joint session on February 12, which now remains uncertain due to the indefinite postponement.

The abrupt scheduling change has raised questions about the government’s legislative strategy and the opposition’s preparedness. While the ruling party claims efficiency in governance, critics argue that rushing key legislation without debate undermines democratic principles. It remains to be seen when the joint session will be rescheduled and how the opposition will respond to the government’s aggressive legislative approach.