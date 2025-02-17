Foster son confesses to murdering Sindhi poet Akash Ansari

KARACHI: The adopted son of renowned Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari has confessed to his murder, police said on Monday.

Latif Akash, the poet’s foster son, killed Dr Akash with a sharp-edged weapon before setting his room on fire, officials revealed.

Police confirmed that Latif, who struggled with drug addiction, often demanded money from his adopted father.

Investigators said Latif underwent DNA testing, and authorities are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Lanjar said the murder was a deliberate act, not an accident, adding that all relevant evidence has been gathered.

Dr. Akash Ansari, a prominent revolutionary poet, writer, and intellectual from Sindh, tragically lost his life in a fire that broke out in the Citizen Colony area of Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised suspicions, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Reports indicated that Dr. Ansari’s adopted son was slightly injured in the incident. The fire began in a room where Dr. Ansari was sleeping, and initial assessments suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit, despite a heater being in use in the room.

Rescue sources confirmed that Dr. Ansari, aged 70, was found dead at the scene. His son, Latif Ansari, was transferred to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital for treatment. Local police confirmed that after extinguishing the fire, they transported the body to the hospital for further examination.

Family sources revealed that Dr. Akash Ansari’s funeral was initially planned to take place in his hometown of Badin.

However, following suspicions surrounding his death, police intervened, recalling the family back to Hyderabad. The body was returned to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

Close friends of Dr. Ansari have expressed concerns that his death may not have been accidental. Police have indicated that the initial post-mortem findings suggest signs of foul play.

Dr. Abdul Hamid Mughal, who conducted the autopsy, reported that there were deep wounds on Dr. Ansari’s body, consistent with injuries from a sharp object.