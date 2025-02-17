ECP sets March 8 for Senate by-election after BNP-M senator’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate by-election in Balochistan, following the resignation of BNP-Mengal Senator Muhammad Qasim.

The election for the vacant general seat will take place on March 8 at the Balochistan Assembly.

According to the ECP’s official notification, nomination papers will be accepted on February 18 and 19, with the scrutiny process concluding by February 22. Candidates will have the opportunity to appeal any objections, with the Election Tribunal issuing decisions by February 27. The final list of candidates will be published on February 28, while March 1 is the last date for candidates to withdraw their nominations.

The seat became vacant after Senator Muhammad Qasim resigned for defying his party’s stance during a crucial vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. His decision to support the amendment against BNP-Mengal’s policy led to his departure, triggering the need for a by-election.

With political parties now gearing up for the contest, the election is expected to be closely watched, as the composition of the Senate continues to shift in the evolving political landscape of Balochistan.