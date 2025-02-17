NATIONAL

ECP sets March 8 for Senate by-election after BNP-M senator’s resignation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate by-election in Balochistan, following the resignation of BNP-Mengal Senator Muhammad Qasim.

The election for the vacant general seat will take place on March 8 at the Balochistan Assembly.

According to the ECP’s official notification, nomination papers will be accepted on February 18 and 19, with the scrutiny process concluding by February 22. Candidates will have the opportunity to appeal any objections, with the Election Tribunal issuing decisions by February 27. The final list of candidates will be published on February 28, while March 1 is the last date for candidates to withdraw their nominations.

The seat became vacant after Senator Muhammad Qasim resigned for defying his party’s stance during a crucial vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. His decision to support the amendment against BNP-Mengal’s policy led to his departure, triggering the need for a by-election.

With political parties now gearing up for the contest, the election is expected to be closely watched, as the composition of the Senate continues to shift in the evolving political landscape of Balochistan.

Previous article
Foster son confesses to murdering Sindhi poet Akash Ansari
Next article
Sharjeel Memon and Azma Bukhari trade barbs over Sindh, Punjab governance
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC journalists association challenges contentious Peca Act

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) on Monday challenged the incumbent government's amendments to the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca)...

Joint Session: Govt rushes key bills through amid opposition’s protest

Trump administration turns to US Supreme Court in bid to fire agency head

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.