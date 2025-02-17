Concerns raised over sudden postponement of Imran Khan’s court hearings

RAWALPINDI: The recent and abrupt postponement of court hearings for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has sparked concerns from his legal team regarding his health and safety.

The hearings, which were scheduled for February 17 and 19, were unexpectedly rescheduled without explanation.

The hearing of the Toshakhana II case, previously set for today, was pushed to February 27. Similarly, the hearing for the GHQ attack case, originally slated for February 15, was postponed to February 26.

Faisal Chaudhry, PTI’s lawyer, voiced his concerns, emphasizing the unusual nature of the postponements and the growing anxiety regarding the health of both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Chaudhry recalled previous instances of solitary confinement and inhumane treatment of Imran Khan during such periods of restriction, which raised alarms about their current well-being.

“I have become suspicious of the sudden postponement of the hearing. I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi,” Chaudhry said. He further demanded that immediate meetings be arranged with the couple, allowing their lawyers and family members to confirm their well-being and inform the public of their condition.

Lawyer Khalid Yousuf also reported receiving a phone call from court staff informing him that the Toshakhana II case hearing, scheduled for today in Adiala Jail, had been postponed until February 27 with no proceedings held.

This long delay in hearings, now spanning a 10-day period, has raised questions about the timing and fairness of these sudden changes. The legal community and PTI supporters are calling for transparency and immediate access to the detained leaders to ensure their safety during this uncertain period.