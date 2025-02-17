CJP Afridi reconstitutes SC’s administrative committees

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday reconstituted different administrative committees of the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Musarrat Hilali was made the in-charge judge of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Hashim Kakar were made the in-charge judges of ATCs of Punjab and Balochistan, respectively.

Similarly, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was made the in-charge judge of ATCs of Sindh, Justice Aamer Farooq of ATCs in Islamabad, while Justice Jamal Mandokhel was made the head of the Supreme Court’s (SC) Building Committee.

Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Aamer Farooq will be the members of the committee.

The CJP will head the IT committee himself, while other members are Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan was made the in-charge of the Research Center Committee, while Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Aamer Farooq will be its members.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will head the Law Clerk Programme Committee, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will be its member.

Likewise, five judges were nominated to hear chamber appeals of different nature.

CJP Afridi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Shakil Ahmad will hear these appeals.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi will head the Supreme Court’s Archive and Museum Committee, while Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will be its members.

Justice Malik Shehzad was made the in-charge of the model courts.

Others on the committee are Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Justice Ibrahim was also appointed as a security judge.