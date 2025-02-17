Attempts to drive wedge between army, people doomed to fail: COAS

COAS addresses students from universities across Pakistan

Highlights brave people of KP and Balochistan stand as an iron wall against terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Khawarij or extremists would not be allowed imposed their “outdated ideology on the country”.

“Pakistanis take pride in their religion and culture and will never allow the mischief of Khawarij to impose its outdated ideology on the country”, the army chief stated this during an interactive session with students of various universities.

“We take pride in our religion, culture, and traditions,” the COAS emphasized, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Gen Munir emphasized the strong bond between the Pakistani people, especially the youth, and the Pakistan Army, declaring that attempts by hostile elements to drive a wedge between the military and the people are doomed to fail like the past.

As long as the nation, particularly the youth, stands together, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated, he said. “We fight like comrades and that our most important identity is Pakistan,” he said.

Hitting out at extremists, he said: “What kind of Sharia or religion are these Khawarij talking about? We will never let them impose their outdated ideology on our country.”

The army chief further remarked that Pakistanis take pride in their religion, civilisation, and traditions. He questioned, “Which Shariah and religion do these Khawarij talk about?” and stressed that their outdated ideology would never be allowed to take hold in the country.

The COAS highlighted that the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan stand as an iron wall against terrorists.

He highlighted that armed forces are still fighting against terrorists on a daily basis.

“Islam was the first religion to honour women whether they are mothers, wives, or sisters, he said and questioned: “Who gave the Khawarij authority to take away their (women) rights?”

“No one can take that away. We will never allow such misguided groups to impose their values on our country,” he asserted.

The Army Chief said armed forces are fighting the chaos caused by the Khawarij, who are misinterpreting Islam and violating its teachings.

“Islam’s directives regarding such elements are very clear, and those who surrender to the state can expect mercy,” he remarked.