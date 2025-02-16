Perhaps the observer could be forgiven for thinking that the encounter between US President Donld Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modica meeting between two robber-band chieftains, between two Mafai dons, rather than a summit between two heads of government. Perhaps the min reason is the agreement by the USA to sell its F35 stealth fighters to India. The sale is clearly aimed against China, which has recently made its own stealth fighter, the J20, which breaks the US monopoly on stealth aircraft. But that was not the real stab in the back for Pakistan. That came with the US agreement to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a Chicago doctor, for alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which both countries blamed Pakistan for involvement. It should be remembered that Dr Rana, while convicted for terrorism, was acquitted by a US court of involvement in the 2008 attacks, though the Bombay High Court decided in favour of the extradition. The US deportation of Indian illegal immigrants continued, as another batch of 104 arrived in India, after a first batch of 119. Mr Modi nonetheless agreed to increase Indian imports of oil and natural gas to redress the US trade deficit with it. It may be noted that while the Chinese trade surplus has been raised into a rallying cry by Mr Trump, he is keeping the Indian surplus relatively quiet.

It should now be clear that the USA has definitely chosen India to do its dirty work in South Asia, though it has taken a shortsighted approach. Though the F35’s introduction into the IAF is meant by the USA to counter China, there is nothing to stop its use against Pakistan. The PAF will be forced to respond, perhaps by obtaining a stealth fighter of its own. This will be expensive. The renewal of the arms race is perhaps more disastrous for India than for Pakistan, for the resources thus diverted will come from more people, worse fed and worse educated.

There is really nothing Pakistan can do, even though two of its most vital relationships are involved. It can only point out US double standards, where it has continuously given India a pass. While it has found evidence of Indian attempts to murder US citizens, it has joined it in a conspiracy to extradite a Pakistani-origin person to India, even though tht person has been cleared of those charges on which India wnts to try him.