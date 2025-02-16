Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas London Date Night In London Sparks Relationship Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen enjoying a night out in London’s Soho district, sparking speculation about their connection. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, and the Blonde actress, 36, were photographed after dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13, before getting into a taxi together.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, de Armas was dressed casually in jeans, a black top, and a matching black jacket while carrying two takeout bags. Cruise opted for a navy blue suit jacket paired with a beige button-down shirt. The duo appeared in good spirits, pausing to greet and take photos with fans.

While neither has commented on their outing, de Armas previously praised Cruise’s stunt work while discussing her own action training for Ghosted. “I’m not at a Tom Cruise level yet, but I totally get why he does it. He’s mind-blowing,” she told USA Today.

De Armas recently starred in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, while Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, set to hit theaters on May 23.