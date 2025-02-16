Entertainment

Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas London Date Night In London Sparks Relationship Rumors

By Web Desk

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen enjoying a night out in London’s Soho district, sparking speculation about their connection. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, and the Blonde actress, 36, were photographed after dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13, before getting into a taxi together.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, de Armas was dressed casually in jeans, a black top, and a matching black jacket while carrying two takeout bags. Cruise opted for a navy blue suit jacket paired with a beige button-down shirt. The duo appeared in good spirits, pausing to greet and take photos with fans.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

While neither has commented on their outing, de Armas previously praised Cruise’s stunt work while discussing her own action training for Ghosted. “I’m not at a Tom Cruise level yet, but I totally get why he does it. He’s mind-blowing,” she told USA Today.

Tom Cruise. PHOTO: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

De Armas recently starred in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, while Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, set to hit theaters on May 23.

Previous article
Prince William Issues Major Statement Against Prince Harry Reconciliation Plans
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

Trump-Modi meeting

Perhaps the observer could be forgiven for thinking that the encounter between US President Donld Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modica meeting between two...

Epaper_25-2-16 LHR

Epaper_25-2-16 KHI

Epaper_25-2-16 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.