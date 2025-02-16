Sindh shifting blame onto Centre for its ‘ineptitude’: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday urged the Sindh government to expedite implementation of its approved Rs956 billion development budget, emphasized that the PPP has been ruling Sindh for the past 16 years, not the PML-N.

“Almost 90% of Punjab’s development projects are being funded and completed using the province’s resources”, Azma Bokhari said while commenting on the yesterday’s road accidents in Sehwan.

The Punjab information minister alleged the Sindh government is trying to shift the blame onto the federal government, saying with the fiscal year nearing its end, the Sindh Chief Minister has yet to develop roads, streets, and highways in his constituency. “Every day, dumper trucks claim innocent lives in Karachi — should that also be blamed on the federal government? She posed a question.

She asked the Sindh Chief Minister to properly brief his 100 newly-appointed spokespersons on ground realities instead of engaging in baseless rhetoric.

Responding to statements from Sindh government representatives, Bokhari remarked that Maryam Nawaz has completed dozens of major road projects in Punjab using provincial resources, while 90% of Punjab’s development projects are funded independently.

She also dismissed Sindh’s claims of financial neglect, stating that the federal government allocates funds to Sindh annually as per standard procedures. She questioned the relevance of family relationships in governance, saying, “What do family ties have to do with federal-provincial matters, and why are they being used as a reference?”

Azma Bokhari further said “If Sindh cannot even construct roads despite receiving billions in funds, then frankly, there is no hope for them.” She remarked that inexperienced spokespersons merely parrot pre-written statements without understanding the facts. She concluded, “When real work speaks for itself, there is no need for an army of spokespersons. Good governance and development projects are visible to everyone—just as Maryam Nawaz’s work speaks for itself. Murad Ali Shah remains the only Chief Minister who needs federal intervention to get projects completed in his constituency.”

Azma Bokhari greets newly-elected PUJ Leadership

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ). She conveyed her good wishes to PUJ President Naeem Hanif, Secretary Qamar Bhatti, and the newly elected Executive Council.

On the occasion, the provincial minister emphasized that the media is a vital pillar of the state. She highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz holds profound respect for journalists, and under her leadership, Punjab’s press clubs have received historic grants for the first time. The Punjab government remains committed to addressing journalists’ concerns on a priority basis.