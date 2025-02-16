Sharjeel Memon accuses MQM of inciting riots in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of attempting to incite riots in Karachi by exploiting recent incidents.

Reacting to a press conference by MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Memon said on Sunday, “Farooq Sattar and other MQM leaders must understand that making baseless accusations will not elevate their stature. For decades, the people of Karachi suffered under MQM’s coercive and violent politics.”

He alleged that MQM, unable to assert dominance through intimidation, was now trying to provoke unrest. “MQM has always used tragedies for political gain. Farooq Sattar’s statements are based on lies, hypocrisy, and baseless allegations,” he said.

The minister criticised Sattar for accusing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Sindh government, urging him to reflect on MQM’s past.

“Those blaming the Sindh government were themselves responsible for destroying the city’s peace and progress. Ethnic riots, extortion, and targeted killings were MQM’s trademarks,” he added.

Memon defended the recent arrest of MQM-Haqiqi leader Afaq Ahmed, saying it was lawful. “No one is above the law. MQM should stop shedding crocodile tears. While the Sindh government is working to solve public issues, MQM is busy spreading chaos,” he stated.

He also accused MQM of fuelling ethnic tensions. “For years, MQM has been the one sowing discord between Pashtuns and Urdu-speaking communities. The public knows who the real instigators are,” Memon asserted.