Prince William Issues Major Statement Against Prince Harry Reconciliation Plans

Prince William is reportedly not inclined toward forgiveness when it comes to Prince Harry, according to royal author Melanie McDonagh. Writing for The Evening Standard, McDonagh noted that efforts to reconcile the brothers—referred to as “Operation Bring Back Harry”—would face major challenges.

The strained relationship was evident at Lord Fellowes’ funeral, where William and Harry sat in separate pews and did not interact. “From what we have seen so far, Prince William is not a forgiving soul and he has a lot not to forgive,” McDonagh wrote, referencing Harry’s memoir, the Oprah interview, and business ventures like Sussex-branded merchandise.

The author outlined seven pieces of advice for Harry, including keeping Meghan Markle out of discussions, bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK more often, and appealing to King Charles’ Christian belief in forgiveness. Other suggestions included strengthening ties with Princess Anne and maintaining a positive attitude.

McDonagh stressed that Meghan’s involvement would be a dealbreaker, writing, “Do not even attempt to include the Duchess in the deal—because forgiveness has its limits.” The remarks highlight the deep divide within the royal family and the challenges ahead for any potential reconciliation.