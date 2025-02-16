Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton Skip Major Event And Leave The UK

By Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left the UK for a family holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique, prioritizing time with their children over royal obligations. The Prince of Wales, who serves as President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), notably skipped the annual awards ceremony on Sunday.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Wales family flew to Saint Lucia on Thursday before taking a private flight to Mustique. Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, is believed to have arrived at the destination earlier, with the family now joining her.

The trip aligns with their children’s half-term break, emphasizing the couple’s commitment to family time over tradition. This marks their second vacation of the year after a ski holiday in the Alps during the New Year.

