Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Act Like British Royalty Despite Losing Their Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to embrace their royal identity despite stepping down as senior royals in 2020. While the couple no longer holds the His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles, they still refer to themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan recently made a subtle statement about her connection to the royal family by wearing a new signet ring featuring the couple’s royal monogram. The custom design, first unveiled in 2018, intertwines the letters H and M beneath a coronet. The ring, reportedly a gift from Harry for their sixth wedding anniversary, was crafted by a private jeweler, according to People Magazine.

Though no longer working royals, the couple’s continued use of royal symbols suggests they still view themselves as part of the monarchy. However, their rift with the royal family remains unresolved. Aside from Harry’s brief 30-minute meeting with King Charles last year following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, there has been no significant contact between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.