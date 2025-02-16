Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas

ISLAMABAD: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi late Saturday night at 10:48 PM, sending mild tremors across multiple regions.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake’s impact was felt in several areas, including Murree, Gujar Khan, Talagang, Jhelum, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The tremor originated at a depth of 17 kilometers, with its epicenter located eight kilometers southeast of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As the ground shook, many residents rushed out of their homes in panic. However, no casualties or significant damage were reported as of the latest updates from NSMC.

Seismologists have advised residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions, though no immediate aftershocks have been recorded.