NATIONAL

Mild earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and Rawalpindi late Saturday night at 10:48 PM, sending mild tremors across multiple regions.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake’s impact was felt in several areas, including Murree, Gujar Khan, Talagang, Jhelum, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The tremor originated at a depth of 17 kilometers, with its epicenter located eight kilometers southeast of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As the ground shook, many residents rushed out of their homes in panic. However, no casualties or significant damage were reported as of the latest updates from NSMC.

Seismologists have advised residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions, though no immediate aftershocks have been recorded.

Previous article
16 dead, 45 injured as buses carrying devotees run into accidents in Sindh
Next article
Bodies of 10 martyred coalminers brought to hometowns amid protest
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS reaffirms military commitment to Pakistan’s economic development

CHOLISTAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development, stating that Punjab...

Four soldiers martyred, 15 terrorists neutralized in two KP IBOs: ISPR

PA’s Abbas says calls to forcibly displace Palestinians ‘a diversion from war crimes’

China will ‘play along to the end’ with US: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.