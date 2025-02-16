Entertainment

King Charles Reveals New Details About His Cancer Diagnosis Amid Fresh Health Concerns

By Web Desk

King Charles III has revealed that he has given up skiing following his cancer diagnosis, marking a significant lifestyle change at the age of 76. The monarch, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatment, shared his decision during a visit to SeAH Wind, the world’s largest offshore wind turbine base factory.

During a joint engagement in Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla, Charles told machinery expert Avzi Jusufi, “I think my skiing days are behind me.” The statement signals a shift for the King, who has long enjoyed the sport.

The Royal Family later shared a video of Charles greeting well-wishers in Middlesbrough, where he and Camilla learned about local community initiatives, including REPOD Doctors, a program helping refugee medical professionals integrate into the NHS. “What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!” the King remarked in the clip.

Despite his diagnosis, Charles has continued with select public engagements, balancing his treatment with his royal responsibilities.

