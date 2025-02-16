King Charles Reveals New Details About His Cancer Diagnosis Amid Fresh Health Concerns

King Charles III has revealed that he has given up skiing following his cancer diagnosis, marking a significant lifestyle change at the age of 76. The monarch, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatment, shared his decision during a visit to SeAH Wind, the world’s largest offshore wind turbine base factory.

During a joint engagement in Middlesbrough with Queen Camilla, Charles told machinery expert Avzi Jusufi, “I think my skiing days are behind me.” The statement signals a shift for the King, who has long enjoyed the sport.

The Royal Family later shared a video of Charles greeting well-wishers in Middlesbrough, where he and Camilla learned about local community initiatives, including REPOD Doctors, a program helping refugee medical professionals integrate into the NHS. “What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!” the King remarked in the clip.

Despite his diagnosis, Charles has continued with select public engagements, balancing his treatment with his royal responsibilities.