King Charles’ Cancer Takes Deadly Turn As Queen Camilla On The Verge Of Collapse

By Web Desk

Queen Camilla is reportedly under immense strain as King Charles III battles cancer, with sources suggesting she has turned to alcohol to cope with the stress. According to RadarOnline, insiders claim the Queen has been “hitting the bottle pretty heavily” as she navigates the chaos surrounding the royal family.

While Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific details of the King’s illness, speculation about pancreatic cancer has fueled concerns. One insider alleged that Camilla is on the “verge of collapse”, with a courtier describing her as “completely out of control.”

The royal family has faced mounting pressures in recent weeks, including Prince Harry’s brief visit to see his father and ongoing uncertainties surrounding Charles’ treatment. Camilla, who has taken on an increased workload, has remained publicly composed, but behind closed doors, sources suggest the situation is taking a serious toll on her well-being.

