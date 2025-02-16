Khan tasked senior party leaders with engaging opposition for a movement after Ramazan: Advocate Ch

We seek justice under Constitution and law and disagree with SC bench’s remarks on military courts: Advocate Ch

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned two senior leaders of the party to engage with the opposition with instruction to launch a strong political movement after Ramazan.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for the PTI founder, shared the development with the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran Khan.

Advocate Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has directed two Senior leaders of the PTI – Asad Qaiser and Umar Ayub – to take charge of political coordination and establish communication with opposition parties.

“Imran Khan also reiterated that his open letters to the Chief of Army Staff highlight facts that the establishment must consider the situation and revisit its policy”, he quoted Khan as saying.

Faisal Ch claimed that PTI leaders facing legal action are subjected to controlled trials inside Adiala Jail, while those who left the party after 9 May have been spared legal consequences.

He revealed that PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court demanding an open trial. “Lawyers and journalists are selectively allowed inside the courtroom. The judiciary is being crushed, and basic rights are being violated,” he said.

Imran Khan’s lawyer reiterated PTI’s stance that 9 May events were a false flag operation, demanding an independent judicial commission to investigate the incidents.

“We seek justice under the Constitution and law. We disagree with the Supreme Court bench’s remarks on military courts,” Faisal Chaudhry added. Imran Khan, through his lawyer, also highlighted Pakistan’s economic crisis and human rights violations.

“The sanctity of homes was violated in crackdowns against PTI. Basic human rights are being trampled. With media censorship and internet restrictions, who will invest in Pakistan?” Khan was quoted as saying.

He further claimed that after PTI’s removal, Pakistan suffered a $45 billion economic loss, and the current government was formed “on the shoulders of Form 47″—a reference to alleged electoral rigging.

Khan orders expulsion of MNAs absent on 26th Amend passage day

Meanwhile, PTI insider claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has ordered the expulsion of lawmakers who were absent during the vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, sparing only Zain Qureshi.

According to PTI insiders, Imran Khan has directed the senior leadership to issue formal notifications expelling all absent members except Zain Qureshi. He has made it clear that those who failed to show up on a crucial constitutional amendment vote have no place in the party.

Khan has also sent a message to the party’s senior leadership, emphasizing that action must be taken against the absentee members without delay. The party has begun issuing show-cause notices to those who failed to participate.

PTI sources revealed that Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Faisal Saleem, and Zain Qureshi were among those absent on the day of the amendment vote. Meanwhile, Aslam Ghumman, Riaz Fatyana, Zain Qureshi, Miqdar Ali Khan, and Aurangzeb Kachhi were already served show-cause notices.

Additionally, PTI-backed lawmakers – Zahoor Qureshi, Usman Ali, and Mubarak Zaib were reportedly unreachable by the party leadership on the day of the vote.

In light of these developments, Imran Khan has now ordered the formal expulsion notification for all absent lawmakers. His move signals a zero-tolerance approach toward internal dissent and reinforces PTI’s stance on party discipline.