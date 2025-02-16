Justin Bieber Steps Out Solo Amid Divorce Speculation and Flirty Keke Palmer Comment

Justin Bieber was spotted out alone in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 13, as rumors about his marriage to Hailey Bieber continue to circulate. The Peaches singer, 30, enjoyed a rainy-day outing at a go-kart track in Santa Clarita, dressed in an oversized red sweatpants, pink beanie, and zip-up hoodie—sparking questions about his solo appearance.

The speculation intensified after fans noticed a flirty comment Bieber left on Keke Palmer’s Instagram post. The actress shared a stylish selfie, to which Bieber replied, “She said I’m poppin out [heart-eyes emoji].” His remark quickly drew attention, with fans questioning whether he was moving on from Hailey.

While Bieber and Palmer have had a long-standing friendship, the timing of his comment, paired with Hailey’s recent girls’ trip, has fueled online discussions about the couple’s relationship status.

Hailey Bieber Addresses Divorce Rumors

The rumors gained traction after Justin appeared to have unfollowed Hailey on social media. However, the couple recently made a public appearance in New York City, seemingly shutting down speculation.

In a 2024 W Magazine interview, Hailey addressed ongoing negativity surrounding their marriage, saying, “People don’t want to believe that we’re happy… It still hurts.” She admitted that while she initially tried to ignore the speculation, “it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Hailey and Justin, who got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019, welcomed their first child in 2024. She also shared that she initially kept her pregnancy private, saying, “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Despite public scrutiny, the Biebers have yet to comment directly on the latest round of speculation, keeping fans guessing about the state of their relationship.