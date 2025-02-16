Entertainment

Jennifer Garner Health Concerns Come To Light Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors

By Web Desk

Jennifer Garner is reportedly nearing burnout after dedicating herself to relief efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires. According to RadarOnline.com, the 13 Going on 30 star, 52, has been pushing herself to the limit, raising concerns among those close to her.

A source revealed that Garner struggles to say no, particularly when it comes to helping her community. “Jen hasn’t burned out yet, but she’s come close,” the insider shared, adding that her commitment to assisting wildfire victims has taken a toll on her well-being.

In January, Garner volunteered with World Central Kitchen, distributing food and offering emotional support to those affected. “You’re seeing that up close as she puts in real hard work around the wildfire recovery,” the source noted, emphasizing that the disaster impacted people she has known for years through her church and neighborhood.

While Garner’s dedication has been widely praised, those close to her believe she should prioritize her own well-being to avoid severe exhaustion.

