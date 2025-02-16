Israel receives heavy shipment of MK-84 bombs from US

TEL AVIV: Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, on the export of the munitions, Israel’s defence ministry said on Sunday.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb capable of penetrating reinforced structures and causing extensive damage.

The Biden administration had previously held up its export due to concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. However, Trump cleared the shipment last month as part of his administration’s renewed military support for Israel.

The delivery comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins his first official visit to Israel. Rubio arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday night and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. His visit is expected to focus on ceasefire negotiations and the future of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The war has already led to the deaths of thousands and widespread destruction, with Washington facing increasing international pressure over its continued military support for Israel.

The US has provided billions of dollars in aid since the conflict began, and this latest shipment signals ongoing backing despite opposition from some global leaders.

The ceasefire, which began last month, remains fragile. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating its terms. On Saturday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, following mediation efforts.

Rubio is also expected to discuss Trump’s controversial proposal to take control of Gaza, a plan that has been widely rejected by Arab governments. The US has stated it is open to alternative solutions but maintains that “the only plan right now is Trump’s.”

The shipment of bombs arrives at a critical time, with Israel preparing for potential escalations and ceasefire talks still uncertain. Netanyahu has emphasised that Israel’s next steps will be supported by Washington.