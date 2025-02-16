Gwadar Book Fair concludes refreshing book reading passion among Baloch youth

GWADAR: The book fair organized by RCD Council Gwadar concluded here on Sunday. The ninth edition of the Gwadar Book Fair, organized by the RCD Council Gwadar, ended with a wonderful closing ceremony.

The four-day book fair saw a record book selling worth Rs 28 lakh. The sale of such a large number of books is a manifestation of the people’s knowledge and consciousness.

Speakers on the occasion said that book reading itself is nothing short of a revolution itself for areas like Gwadar and book reading keeps people young, optimistic and focused beside being a source for knowledge and inquiry.

The guest of honor for the event was Special MPA Gwadar Maulana guidance. Addressing the closing ceremony, MPA from Gwadar Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, Secretary Fisheries Anwar Shafqat Shahwani, Social Worker Safina Faraz, RCD Council Gwadar’s patron Khudabakhsh Hashim and President Nasir Rahim Sohrabi addressed the audience.

Hidayatur Rehman said that book reading is a divine decision that makes man connected to God. No matter how much the world progresses, human beings cannot get disconnected from books.

He said that the RCD Council Gwadar and its administration deserves a tribute to hold such a wonderful book fair. It has been a wonderful event in every respect in which people were informed about knowledge and literature.

The closing ceremony was also addressed by Chandan Sach, Omar Farooq and Niaz Ibrahim. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, it was announced that 29 bookstalls were established in the four-day book fair where books worth Rs 28,66, 850 were sold.

The book fair also included Baluchi book stalls. A blood donation camp was also set up at the book fair, where about 70 people donated their blood.