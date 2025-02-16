Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Says She Learned About His Alleged 13th Child Through Social Media

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, revealed she found out about her father’s reported 13th child through Reddit, marking the second time she has discovered a half-sibling online.

Wilson, 21, shared her reaction in a TikTok post on Saturday, Feb. 15, referencing author Ashley St. Clair’s claim that she secretly welcomed a baby with Musk five months ago. “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right,” she wrote.

Musk, 53, has yet to publicly confirm or deny St. Clair’s claim. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has fathered 13 children with four different women over two decades, including three children with musician Grimes and three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

St. Clair, a conservative commentator, made the revelation on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Her announcement was followed by a now-deleted public plea urging Musk to “finish their agreement” regarding co-parenting arrangements.

Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Musk, came out as transgender in 2022 and legally changed her name, distancing herself from her billionaire father. She has not publicly commented further on the latest developments.