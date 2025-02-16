China vows to work with Austria to uphold multilateralism

MUNICH: China is ready to work with Austria to jointly voice support for upholding multilateralism, maintaining the authority of the United Nations, defending the international rule of law and rejecting unilateral bullying, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during the meeting with Austrian interim Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Noting that the world currently faces overlapping security challenges and economic risks as well as factors of instability and uncertainty, Wang said that the international community is concerned about division and confrontation while yearning for peace and stability.

Calling the focus of this year’s Munich Security Conference on multipolarization timely, Wang said China’s original aspirations remain unchanged, which conforms to the trend of peaceful development and consistently plays a positive role in a changing world.

Wang noted that Austria, as a permanently neutral country, has long played the role of a bridge-builder and mediator in international affairs.

China welcomes Austria to seize new opportunities brought by China’s development, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and advance China-Austria relations to continue leading China-EU relations, he said.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, China stands ready to work with EU countries, including Austria, to invigorate China-EU relations and drive progress in the next 50 years, he added.

Schallenberg, for his part, said Austria and China respect each other and have closely cooperated on bilateral and multilateral issues.

Austria cherishes its relations with China and is ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, Schallenberg said.

Decoupling and the severing of industrial and supply chains do not conform to the common interests of all parties; instead, open cooperation is key to achieving development and prosperity, he added.

Austria appreciates China’s adherence to multilateralism and is willing to work with China to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and defend the post-World War II international order, Schallenberg said, adding that Austria highly values China’s influence as a major country and hopes China applies Eastern wisdom to play an important role in promoting peace.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, among other issues.