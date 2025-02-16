China calls for fair, lasting peace agreement for Ukraine crisis

MUNICH: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s commitment to peace and dialogue during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Munich, Germany on Saturday, held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, emphasized the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between China and Ukraine, established in 2011. He noted that, despite challenging global circumstances, China remains Ukraine’s largest trading partner, a testament to the enduring potential for cooperation between the two nations.

Highlighting China’s view of Ukraine as both a friend and a partner, Wang expressed China’s willingness to work with Ukraine to overcome challenges and further develop bilateral ties. He also expressed hope that Ukraine would continue to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and citizens within its borders.

On the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Wang reiterated China’s firm stance on promoting peace and dialogue. He emphasized the principles laid out by President Xi Jinping, which he said have proven to be objective, impartial, and pragmatic in guiding the resolution process.

China will remain committed to these principles, continuing to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis and the pursuit of peace, Wang affirmed. He added that China supports all efforts focused on peace and advocates for a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement accepted by all parties involved. Wang also noted that the “Friends of Peace” platform, led by China and other Global South countries, will continue its work to foster international consensus on peace and dialogue.

Sybiha, for his part, acknowledged the strong bilateral ties and friendly relations between the peoples of Ukraine and China. He stressed Ukraine’s adherence to the one-China principle and its readiness to strengthen exchanges and deepen its strategic partnership with China. Sybiha also assured that Ukraine would continue to protect Chinese institutions and citizens.

Furthermore, Sybiha expressed Ukraine’s respect for China’s global influence and its appreciation for China’s balanced approach to international issues. He called on China to play a key role in achieving comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the region.