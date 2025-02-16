Bodies of 10 martyred coalminers brought to hometowns amid protest

SWAT: Three more coal miners from Shangla district lost their lives in different incidents, while the dead bodies of 10 miners martyred in a bomb blast in Harnai, Balochistan on Friday were brought to their hometowns – Swat, Shangla and Upper Dir here on Saturday.

According to details, a miner from Shangla, Omar Muhammad, son of Yunus, resident of Ajmeer, was martyred due to poisonous gas filling in a coal mine in Tora Warai area of Hangu district, while two miners Ehsanullah, son of Sarfaraz and Akhtar Ali, son of Khan Muhammad, residents of Shahpur area were died due to a mountain collapse while working in Akhorwal Mines of Haji Ilyas Coal Company in Darra Adam Khel.

The dead bodies have been recovered and later brought to their native areas.

A day earlier, 10 coalminers who were martyred in a blast in the Harnai district of Balochistan were hailing to Shangla,Swat and Dir Upper districts. The miners came under attack while on route to their workplace, a coalmine in Harnai district of Balochistan. The bodies of the martyrs were buried after brought to their native areas here on Saturday.

At least 10 miners were killed and as many were injured when a truck carrying coalminers was struck by an IED explosion early morning on Friday in Harnai area of Balochistan province.

Abid Yar Khan, president of the Coalmine Workers’ welfare Association, told this scribe that six victims of the blast belonged to the Lilownai area of the Shangla district, three victims were hailing to parts of Upper Dir and another one to Swat district.

The victims identified as Ayaz Khan, Hazrat, Bacha Hussain, resident of Dir Upper district, Mohammad Hanif, Rahimullah Gul, Javed Khan, Rehmat Shahid, Daulat Mand, Iqbal Hussain, residents of Lilownai, Shangla district, while Umar Ali belonged to Khwazakhela, district Swat.

On the other hand, thousands of people and relatives of the martyrs held a protest demonstration on Saturday in Alpurai, the headquarters of Shangla district.

Addressing the demonstration, Coal Mine Workers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Abid Yar Khan and other speakers revealed that more than 30 miners have been martyred in the different accidents and recent bomb blast in various coal mines of Pakistan during the current year.

They said that accidents are happening in mines every day but the government is not taking any action to prevent such accidents and against the company owners.

They further said that at present, thousands of miners from Shangla, Swat and other areas are working hard in the mines of remote areas of Pakistan. Therefore, the government should take practical steps for their protection and welfare, they demanded.