Angelina Jolie Blames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston For Oscar Snub

Angelina Jolie is reportedly frustrated over her Maria Oscar snub and believes former husband Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston played a role in damaging her industry standing. A source told RadarOnline.com that Jolie, who had high hopes for the film, is convinced Hollywood insiders worked against her.

“She’s sure that being totally passed over is Brad’s work,” the insider claimed, adding that Jolie believes Pitt deliberately painted her as the villain in their breakup. Despite two decades passing since the love triangle with Aniston, the source alleged that Jolie “still hasn’t forgiven her” and suspects Aniston and her industry allies have influenced Hollywood against her.

The insider further claimed, “Angie has told friends that Brad spread stories about how she ruined his marriage to Jen and then treated him poorly.” Meanwhile, Pitt has denied ever speaking negatively about Jolie or enlisting Aniston to do so, according to the source.

Jolie has reportedly been vocal for years about wanting to leave Hollywood, and the Oscar snub may be the final push. “This is the last straw for her. She wants out,” the insider added.