Amal Clooney Makes Major Career Move Amid Separation From George Clooney

Amal Clooney, renowned human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney, has taken on a prestigious new role as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University. The 47-year-old, who previously studied at Oxford in 2000, expressed her excitement about returning to the institution in this capacity.

“I am honored to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor,” Amal stated on the university’s website. She emphasized her commitment to shaping future leaders, adding, “It is a privilege to engage with the next generation and contribute to Oxford’s vibrant academic community.”

Amal’s appointment comes as she and George Clooney recently moved back to the U.S. for Broadway play; ‘Good Night And Good Luck’.

After spending years in Europe to raise their twins, Alexander and Ella, now 7, George and Amal will be on different continents for close to six months which is when the play will come to and end.

George and Amal Clooney aim to keep connected through FaceTime and text, despite past separations straining their relationship.