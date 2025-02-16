Agriculture mechanization beginning of new era of farmers’ prosperity: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Mechanization of agricultural is just the beginning as more revolutionary steps will be taken to ensure prosperity of farmers through innovation and development of the agriculture sector, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday.

While expressing satisfaction over the use of super seeders in wheat cultivation in Punjab, the Punjab CM stated that the dream of innovation in agriculture is becoming a reality with super seeders, noting that farmers got great relief by saving labor cost, time and fuel.

The Punjab CM was briefed by the authorities concerned,”1,000 farmers earn Rs579.5 million just in a few months by using Super Seeders.” They explained,”330 tons of seeds have been saved in wheat cultivation through Super Seeders in the province.” They underscored,”1.87 million liters less diesel was used when compared with the traditional methods, saving Rs486.2 million in diesel cost.”

CM Maryam was apprised by the relevant authorities,”7805 farmers in 31 districts cultivated wheat on 110014 acres of land through Super Seeders.” They said, “Farmers saved Rs3,666 per acre on sowing wheat with Super Seeders.” They added,”7805 farmers used Super Seeders on 68,185 acres through rental service.”

The Chief Minister said,”93% of the farmers, growing wheat on cultivation with Super Seeders, have declared that wheat sowing through super seeders have yielded best results.” She added,”Rs. 100 per acre have also been saved in labor cost due to sowing with super seeders, besides reduction in seed use from 50 kg to 47 kg per acre.”

The farmers in their feedback said, “Sowing wheat through super seeders is better than the traditional method.” They added, “The use of super seeders to increase fertility of soil has yielded excellent results. They will continue to cultivate wheat using super seeders in the future.” They flagged, “Since sowing of wheat on one acre with super seeders can be completed in just one hour, it saves time and resources.”