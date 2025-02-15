Zardari seeks deeper China ties, calls for greater cooperation in key sectors

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized the need for greater collaboration between Pakistan and China across multiple sectors, including agriculture, communication, space technology, and industrial development, saying Pakistan stands to benefit immensely from China’s rapid advancements.

In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) during his recent visit to Beijing, President Zardari underscored Pakistan’s strong and historic ties with China, reaffirming that the bilateral relationship remains a pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The interview, later broadcast by Pakistani television channels, covered a range of topics, including trade, infrastructure, technological cooperation, and regional stability.

Zardari noted that China’s remarkable progress in science, technology, and infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to modernize its economy and institutions. He stressed that due to Pakistan’s geographical proximity and longstanding friendship with China, the country is well-positioned to leverage China’s expertise and resources. He called for increased knowledge-sharing and technical collaboration between the two nations, especially in fields that could drive economic growth and national development.

Highlighting agriculture as a key area of focus, Zardari pointed out that Pakistan’s per-acre yield remains significantly lower than China’s, despite having vast agricultural land. He emphasized the need to learn from China’s innovative farming techniques, mechanization, and use of technology in food production. He also expressed confidence that China’s agricultural expertise could help Pakistan address food security challenges, increase exports, and enhance the livelihoods of farmers.

Discussing technological cooperation, the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in expanding its collaboration with China in the fields of space research, digital infrastructure, and communication networks. He noted that Pakistan is gradually building its capabilities in space technology and would greatly benefit from China’s advancements. “Pakistan wants to take advantage of China’s technology, whether in climate change adaptation, water management, or industrial automation,” he remarked, stressing the importance of harnessing technology for national progress.

Turning to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zardari expressed satisfaction with the pace of development under the project, describing it as a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy. He highlighted the importance of industrial zones being developed under the CPEC framework, noting that they would help boost employment, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector.

Providing insights into his discussions with Chinese leaders, Zardari revealed that both sides had explored the idea of establishing specialized industrial parks where Pakistani workers would be employed while Chinese executives could oversee operations remotely from China. He praised China’s model of industrial development and expressed hope that Pakistan could replicate some of its success through closer economic collaboration.

Zardari also spoke about the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, which, he noted, goes beyond diplomatic and economic cooperation. He emphasized that Pakistan and China share historical and cultural ties dating back centuries, with trade and people-to-people exchanges forming the foundation of their relationship. He praised the Chinese people for their discipline and hard work, noting that their collective efforts have propelled China to the forefront of global progress.

Lauding President Xi Jinping’s leadership, Zardari described him as a steadfast and visionary leader who has transformed China into a global economic powerhouse. He credited Xi’s governance philosophy with enabling China to make rapid advancements in fields ranging from infrastructure to technological innovation. He also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on the international stage, emphasizing that Islamabad remains committed to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Addressing concerns about China’s growing influence, Zardari dismissed fears that China’s rapid rise could pose a threat to other nations. He argued that China has never pursued an expansionist agenda and has consistently demonstrated a policy of non-interference in other countries’ affairs. “Pakistan has nothing to worry about—China has never been an aggressor,” he stated, adding that China’s rise should be seen as an opportunity rather than a challenge for the rest of the world.

Zardari also touched upon China’s role in regional and global forums, expressing confidence that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would achieve significant progress under China’s chairmanship in the coming year. He predicted that China’s leadership would bring new momentum to the organization and help promote stability, trade, and security cooperation among member states.

Reflecting on his visit to China, Zardari shared his admiration for the rapid development he witnessed. He recalled that during his last visit to Beijing a decade ago, the city had already been modern and well-developed, yet the transformation since then had been extraordinary. He pointed out that China’s success lies in its ability to continuously innovate and improve while maintaining strong governance and national unity.

Summing up his perspective on the China-Pakistan relationship, Zardari emphasized that the two nations share a unique and enduring bond. “Our friendship is based on goodwill—goodwill, goodwill, and goodwill,” he said, reiterating that the partnership will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

The president also extended an invitation to the Chinese leadership and business community to explore further investment opportunities in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistan remains committed to providing a favorable environment for Chinese investors, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and digital economy.

During the interview, Zardari also invited Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad, symbolizing Pakistan’s broader diplomatic outreach while maintaining its strategic focus on strengthening ties with China.

The president’s visit to China and his subsequent statements reaffirm Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to deepening its partnership with Beijing. With both countries eager to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, the relationship is expected to witness further growth, contributing to regional economic stability and shared prosperity.