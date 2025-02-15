Sindhi poet Akash Ansari dies in house fire, son critically injured

HYDERABAD: Renowned Sindhi poet and writer Dr. Akash Ansari was burnt to death, while his son sustained critical injuries while attempting to save him, after a massive fire broke out at their home in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The blaze, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, engulfed their residence in Citizen Colony.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene upon receiving reports of the fire and managed to bring the flames under control. Dr. Ansari’s body was later shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital, while his injured son remains under treatment.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of the esteemed poet. In his condolence message, he praised Dr. Ansari’s invaluable contributions to Sindhi poetry and literature.

The minister also directed police officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensuring that all possible angles are examined. He offered prayers for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family, wishing them strength in this difficult time.