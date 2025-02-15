Naqvi, US envoy explore stronger ties and counterterrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss Pakistan-US relations, mutual interests, and avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also included a review of Naqvi’s recent visit to the United States, during which he held discussions with members of Congress. Naqvi described these meetings as highly positive, noting that they included deliberations on a joint action plan against terrorism and strategies for strengthening diplomatic ties.

Highlighting terrorism as a global challenge, Naqvi emphasized that the international community must work together to combat the threat. He underscored the longstanding Pakistan-US relationship, which spans several decades, and stressed the importance of American support in strengthening Pakistan’s law enforcement capabilities.

Expressing optimism about future cooperation, Naqvi said he hoped Pakistan-US ties would see new momentum under President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Before concluding, he extended an invitation to Acting Ambassador Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad.