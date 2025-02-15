Entertainment

Kate Middleton Granted New Royal Power by King Charles in ‘Significant Shift’

By Web Desk

King Charles III has granted Kate Middleton the authority to issue royal warrants, marking a major recognition of her role within the royal family. The Princess of Wales, who recently returned to public duties following her cancer battle, is reportedly “over the moon” about the honor.

Royal warrants, traditionally approved by the monarch, recognize businesses that provide consistent services or goods to the royal household. The last Princess of Wales to hold this power was Queen Mary over a century ago. Neither Princess Diana nor Princess Anne was granted this privilege.

An insider described the move as a “significant shift in the royal power dynamic,” highlighting Charles’ confidence in Kate’s ability to manage royal affairs. Kate now joins King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William in having the authority to issue warrants.

During his tenure as Prince of Wales, Charles issued numerous royal warrants, continuing a tradition upheld by Queen Elizabeth II, who granted 686 warrants during her 70-year reign. The decision to extend this power to Kate underscores her growing influence within the monarchy’s future.

