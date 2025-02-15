NATIONAL

Gandapur, ulema call for unity, rule of law in KP security talks

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a consultative meeting with religious leaders and the Ulema Board to discuss the province’s law and order situation.

During the discussions, participants unanimously agreed that peace in Pakistan is closely linked to stability in Afghanistan. They emphasized the urgent need for government-level talks with Afghan authorities to address the ongoing threat of terrorism.

It was also agreed that political and religious parties must work together to promote communal harmony. While the unrest in Kurram district is a regional issue, participants warned that it could escalate into a national concern. They commended the provincial government, particularly Chief Minister Gandapur, for his efforts in addressing the situation.

The gathering called for upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring national reconciliation and political stability for the country’s peace, prosperity, and economic development. Participants stressed the need for a collective approach, suggesting the formation of a committee to engage all political parties on this agenda.

