Fawad Chaudhry strikes again, slaps PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former PTI federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again made headlines for the wrong reasons, slapping PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The altercation began with a heated exchange of words between the two leaders, which quickly escalated into a scuffle. Witnesses reported that Fawad Chaudhry struck Shaheen with a hard slap, causing him to fall to the ground. Party members present at the scene intervened to diffuse the situation.

This is not the first time Fawad Chaudhry has resorted to physical confrontation. In January 2020, while serving as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, he slapped television journalist Mubasher Lucman at a wedding reception in Lahore. The incident, which followed an argument between the two, caused a social media uproar. Fawad later defended his actions.

The scuffle at the wedding was reportedly triggered by allegations linking Fawad Chaudhry to the Hareem Shah scandal. The TikTok star had previously made claims against several PTI politicians, releasing videos and photographs that stirred controversy within the party.