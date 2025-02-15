NATIONAL

Fawad Chaudhry strikes again, slaps PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Former PTI federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again made headlines for the wrong reasons, slapping PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The altercation began with a heated exchange of words between the two leaders, which quickly escalated into a scuffle. Witnesses reported that Fawad Chaudhry struck Shaheen with a hard slap, causing him to fall to the ground. Party members present at the scene intervened to diffuse the situation.

This is not the first time Fawad Chaudhry has resorted to physical confrontation. In January 2020, while serving as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, he slapped television journalist Mubasher Lucman at a wedding reception in Lahore. The incident, which followed an argument between the two, caused a social media uproar. Fawad later defended his actions.

The scuffle at the wedding was reportedly triggered by allegations linking Fawad Chaudhry to the Hareem Shah scandal. The TikTok star had previously made claims against several PTI politicians, releasing videos and photographs that stirred controversy within the party.

Previous article
Sindhi poet Akash Ansari dies in house fire, son critically injured
Next article
IFJ president calls for repeal of amended PECA law as journalists protest nationwide
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

CJP Yahya Afridi visits SOS Village, pledges support for children

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi visited SOS Village in Hayatabad, Peshawar, a charity institution his late father, Umer Khan Afridi,...

Gandapur, ulema call for unity, rule of law in KP security talks

Naqvi, US envoy explore stronger ties and counterterrorism cooperation

GPI a revolution to promote modern agriculture: CM Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.