CJP Yahya Afridi visits SOS Village, pledges support for children

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi visited SOS Village in Hayatabad, Peshawar, a charity institution his late father, Umer Khan Afridi, had supported throughout his life. The Chief Justice was accompanied by his wife during the visit.

Director of the Village, Ms. Kokab Batool Qureshi, briefed the CJP about the institution’s operations and ongoing initiatives. SOS Village Peshawar, a privately funded charity organization, currently provides shelter to around 121 orphans and abandoned children, ranging in age from infancy to their mid-20s. In addition to boarding facilities, the institution offers quality education, technical training, and support for marriage arrangements of its children.

Justice Afridi and his wife spent time with the children, engaging with them in their daily activities and encouraging them in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. They also shared lunch with the children and the staff, offering words of motivation and mentoring them to strive for excellence in their studies and personal development.

The Chief Justice praised the efforts of the SOS Village administration, commending Director Kokab Batool Qureshi for her dedication in maintaining high educational standards, discipline, and overall welfare at the institution. He assured the children and management of his continued support and availability whenever needed.