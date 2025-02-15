NATIONAL

AJK president urges global Kashmiri unity against Indian oppression

By Staff Report

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmiri diaspora to set aside political differences and unite in advocating for the Kashmir cause on the global stage.

Speaking at a luncheon in his honor hosted by Zia Gursey in Nottingham, UK, Chaudhry praised British Kashmiris for their past efforts in raising awareness about the issue. He expressed hope that they would continue their activism until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhry condemned India’s actions in occupied Kashmir, citing a reign of terror, fake encounters, and escalating oppression following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019. He dismissed India’s claim of being a secular state as a “fraud” and accused it of being a “certified sponsor of terrorism” on a global scale.

The AJK president also called for stronger support from Muslim countries in addressing both the Kashmir and Palestine conflicts. He denounced Israeli aggression against Palestinians and expressed hope that both Kashmiris and Palestinians would soon achieve their right to freedom.

Other speakers at the event included Zia Gursey, Raja Basharat Saleem, Raja Raza Khan, and Chaudhry Maqsood Iqbal.

